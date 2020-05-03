Two Surat returnees among 3 test positive for COVID-19 in

Left Menu
PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:29 IST
Three more persons, including two Surat returnees, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 160, official sources said. Ganjam district, which had so far been a green zone, reported its first COVID-19 cases, after the two, who returned from Gujarat recently, were diagnosed with the disease.

The third patient to have tested positive for the disease is a woman from Jharsuguda district, the sources said. With Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, registering two cases, the number of districts under the grip of COVID-19 increased to 16 in the state.

Odisha has a total of 30 districts. Both the Surat returnees, aged 17 and 22 years, were asymptomatic, the sources said, adding that contract-tracing and follow-up action have been initiated.

A total of 2,065 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, an official in the Health and Family Welfare Department said. So far, Odisha has examined 38,658 samples.

Of the 160 cases in the state, the number of active cases stands at 103 as 56 have recovered. One person from Bhubaneswar succumbed to the disease on April 6. Jajpur district in Odisha has reported the highest number of novel coronavirus cases at 48, followed by Bhubaneswar in Khurda at 47, Balasore at 20, Bhadrak at 19, and Sundergarh at 10.

