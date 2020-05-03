Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League, clubs 'scared' to publicly back restart, says Neville

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:27 IST
Soccer-Premier League, clubs 'scared' to publicly back restart, says Neville
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Premier League and its clubs are "frightened to death" about publicly backing the resumption of the season as they do not want to be held liable if someone dies because of the coronavirus, television pundit Gary Neville said on Sunday. Professional soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 182,000 people in the United Kingdom, killing more than 28,000.

The 20 Premier League clubs held a conference call on Friday in which they looked at plans for a resumption of training this month but deferred making a decision on resuming the season until the government gave the go-ahead. The government had originally set May 7 as the day it would review lockdown restrictions.

"The PL is having a CV nightmare. They keep spouting health first but then brief constantly 'We have to re-start'," Neville wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/GNev2/status/1256847011933978624. "I'd respect them more if they said, 'We accept the increase in health risk but it's one we are willing to take'. They won't as they are frightened to death!"

When a Twitter user asked him what would happen if they restarted the season and someone died, Neville said: "That's why we haven't heard one single prominent CEO, Chairman, Owner or Executive open his mouth to back the re-start. "Scared to death of the liability and blame."

The clubs have reviewed plans for resuming training which will initially be restricted to small groups of players with no use of indoor facilities. Some clubs started individual sessions for players at their training grounds last week.

Neville said that although he understands the complexities of a return to action, it was "depressing" to see the league and clubs not communicating their plans. "It would be good for them (the Premier League) to speak at least once. Any of them! Clubs included," the former Manchester United and England defender added when it was suggested to him that the league has press briefings.

"They are bottling this virus on comms (communications). Very happy to tell us when they are delivering food parcels though."

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5. The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the C...

Soccer-Premier League, clubs 'scared' to publicly back restart, says Neville

The Premier League and its clubs are frightened to death about publicly backing the resumption of the season as they do not want to be held liable if someone dies because of the coronavirus, television pundit Gary Neville said on Sunday. Pr...

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed dies at 84

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed passed away at his residence at the age of 84, today.Prof Nisar Ahmed was a Padma Shri awardee and a recognised poet of Karnataka. ANI...

Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

At least 29 Rohingya refugees from a fishing boat floating in the Bay of Bengal for weeks have landed on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said Sunday. The refugees, including 15 women and six children, landed on Bhasan Char islan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020