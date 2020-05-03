Left Menu
U.S. may need to put more money in small business program -Kudlow

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:52 IST
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday he would not rule out any element in the next potential coronavirus relief bill, including more money for state and local governments.

"We are in discussions," Kudlow said on CNN's "State of the Union." He said authorities would need to see in a couple of weeks "what needs to be done and perhaps how to do it."

Kudlow also said "it may be" that the federal government needs to put even more money into a popular program to help small businesses survive coronavirus-related shutdowns.

