Flower shower leave medical fraternity teary-eyed, gives new lease of life

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:01 IST
Flower shower leave medical fraternity teary-eyed, gives new lease of life

Left spellbound and teary-eyed by the vibrant and colourful petals raining down on her, a para-medical staff of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Jharkhand capital Ranchi believes that this floral salute by the defence forces to the "coronavirus warriors" will be a "catalyst for change" and "moral booster" for medical fraternity facing social stigma. Overwhelmed with happiness, Geeta Kumari Singh -- the in-charge of COVID-19 ward of Gandhinagar Hospital of Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd in Ranchi -- said the respect given to her today has given her a new lease of life and has doubled her energy at a time when the virus has created gloominess in the atmosphere.

"When health workers work with Covid patients they put their own life at stake. They are constantly cornered with pessimism. And the honour which I received today has motivated me and I am sure many others like me are feeling the same," Singh said, according to a statement. Amid the pessimism of increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, Dr Manju Mishra, CMS in-charge, Gandhinagar Hospital, CCL considers the floral tribute as very motivating and stated that "that today's tribute has given her a different energy." Gandhinagar Hospital is one of the four central hospitals of CCL.

So far 12 COVID-19 patients are admitted to the Gandhinagar Hospital. Of the total 180 beds for COVID-19 patients in four central hospitals of CCL, Gandhinagar Hospital has 70 beds. Fly-pasts by fighter jets, aerial flower shower, performances by military bands at major hospitals and lighting up of warships marked the nation-wide mega exercise by the armed forces on Sunday to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics and other front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic..

