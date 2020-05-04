Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers discover neural circuit that drives physical responses to emotional stress

A neural circuit that drives physical responses to emotional stress has been discovered by researchers in a recent study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 08:17 IST
Researchers discover neural circuit that drives physical responses to emotional stress
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A neural circuit that drives physical responses to emotional stress has been discovered by researchers in a recent study. This circuit could be a key target for treating stress-related disorders such as panic disorder and PTSD.

The circuit begins in deep brain areas, called the dorsal peduncular cortex and the dorsal tenia tecta (DP/DTT), that send stress signals to the hypothalamus, a small region in the brain that controls the body's vital functions. The findings were published in the journal Science. Emotional stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, which leads to physical responses, such as a rise in blood pressure and body temperature and a faster heart rate. Such responses are thought to be coping mechanisms in humans and many other mammals to boost physical performance in fight-or-flight situations.

But nowadays, when most people rarely encounter such situations, these responses could perhaps have an adverse effect on their health. Excessive stress may cause symptoms such as psychogenic fever, a condition of abnormally high body temperature. To develop strategies for treating stress-induced symptoms, the neural mechanism underlying physical responses to stress had first to be understood. To this end, a research team led by Professor Kazuhiro Nakamura and Designated Assistant Professor Naoya Kataoka, of the Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, conducted a study in which tracers were injected into the brains of a group of rats and the rats were subjected to a stressful event (rat bullying by a dominant rat).

The tracers showed that specifically, the DP/DTT brain areas were highly active when exposed to stress. To further examine the role these brain areas have in stress response, the researchers impaired the areas' connections to the hypothalamus and again exposed the rats to the same stress. The rats did not exhibit any stress-induced physical response, neither a rise in blood pressure nor body temperature or faster heart rate.

This study demonstrates that the DP/DTT areas together are responsible for sending stress signals to the hypothalamus, and that blocking the DP/DTT-to-hypothalamus circuit can result in a reduction of stress symptoms in rats. Summing up the research result, Professor Nakamura said, "The DP/DTT are parts of the brain that are involved in processing emotion and stress. The DP/DTT-to-hypothalamus pathway we discovered, therefore, represents a brain mechanism for a 'mind-body connection,' which can be a potential target for treating stress-related disorders such as panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychogenic fever." (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgios tells bitter rival Nadal: 'Let's do Insta'

Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios invited Rafael Nadal to take part in a cosy video chat on Sunday despite their stormy on-court relationship. As the coronavirus has sent the tennis season into hibernation until July 13 at the earlies...

Goa Police use drones to monitor lockdown violators

Goa Police used drones to keep an eye on lockdown violators in some densely populated and slum areas of the coastal state. This was done after the police got to know that people were gathering at a volleyball ground and some open areas in S...

UP MLA, others held in Uttarakhand for violating lockdown norms

Independent MLA from Nautanwa Uttar Pradesh Aman Mani Tripathi and others were arrested allegedly for violating lockdown norms and misbehaving with government officials on Sunday. The incident occurred at Gauchar of Chamoli district where t...

PCB announces financial help for cricketers, umpires, scorers

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has announced a special one-time financial package to help out first class cricketers, scorers, umpires and ground staff, facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. The Board said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020