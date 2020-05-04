Germany extends border checks until May 15 - ministry spokesman

Germany extends border checks until May 15 - ministry spokesmanReuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:59 IST
Germany, which is part of Europe's open-border Schengen area, will extend its border checks until May 15, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday.
The measure is in line with the European Commission, he added. "Of course, we are guided by the European spirit not to act unilaterally or in an uncoordinated way."
Numerous Schengen countries have imposed emergency border checks in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
