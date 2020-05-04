Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's coronavirus death toll far higher than reported - stats office

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:36 IST
Italy's coronavirus death toll far higher than reported - stats office

Italy's coronavirus death toll is much higher than reported, statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday in an analysis pointing to thousands of fatalities that have never been officially attributed to COVID-19.

In its first report of the epidemic's impact on Italy's mortality rate, covering 86% of the population, ISTAT said that from Feb. 21, when the first COVID-19 deaths occurred, until March 31, nationwide deaths were up 39% compared with the average of the previous five years. Of the 25,354 "excess deaths", the coronavirus was registered by the Civil Protection Agency as the official cause for 13,710, leaving around 11,600 deaths unaccounted for. These occurred overwhelmingly in the northern part of Italy most heavily hit by the virus.

The statistics bureau said it was reasonable to assume these people either died of COVID-19 without being tested or that the extra stress on the health system due to the epidemic meant they died of other causes they were not treated for. Officially, up to May 3, the Civil Protection Agency recorded 28,884 coronavirus deaths, the second highest toll in the world after the United States. The tally only includes people who tested positive.

The agency compiles data from the regions on deaths of people who tested positive for the virus and issues them in a bulletin at 6 p.m. every day. The agency normally manages the response to natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. ISTAT's report, drawn up with Italy's National Health Institute, confirmed the massive concentration of the epidemic in the country's northern regions, where the vast majority of unreported deaths have also taken place.

In March, deaths were up 49% nationwide compared with the average of the previous five years, ISTAT said. In the north, they rose 95%, compared with an increase of 9% in the centre and an uptick of just 2% in the south.

In the northern region of Lombardy, which includes the financial capital Milan and has been most ravaged by the disease, deaths were up 186% in March from 2015-2019. They increased by 47% in neighboring Piedmont to the west and by 24% in Veneto to the east, a region where the outbreak first surfaced alongside Lombardy but which got it under control thanks to an effective testing and tracing policy.

In Lazio, around the capital Rome, deaths in March were down 8% compared with the previous five years. The southern regions of Sicily and Campania, around Naples, also saw a decline in the death rate, though much smaller than Lazio's. Looking at individual cities, the worst-hit was Bergamo, near Milan, where deaths were up 568% in March compared with the 2015-2019 average. The nearby cities of Cremona and Lodi saw increases of 391% and 370% respectively. In Milan they rose 93%.

In Rome, Italy's most populous city, which has been relatively lightly hit by COVID-19, overall fatalities were down 9% from the previous five years. The Sicilian capital Palermo also posted a 9% decline.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'Shocked' US women stars to appeal equal pay defeat

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said the US womens national team will appeal against defeat in their equal pay lawsuit on Monday, describing the judges ruling in the case as shocking. In a widely unexpected decision on Friday, Judge Gary Kla...

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Rejecting as lie Sonia Gandhis charge that the Modi government is making migrants pay their train fare to return home, the BJP said on Monday that it is some opposition-ruled states which did so even though the railways had subsidised 85 pe...

HC directs police to facilitate son's meeting with mother confined in house by step-children

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to facilitate a mans meeting with his mother, allegedly detained in her house by her step-children. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video li...

Ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr approved for family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in northeast Delhi riots

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots earlier this yearSharmas body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020