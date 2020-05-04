Left Menu
Yemen records two new coronavirus cases in Hadhramout

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:17 IST
Yemen has reported two new coronavirus infections in Hadhramout, the national emergency coronavirus committee said on Monday, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-town country to 12 with two deaths.

The province of Hadhramout was where Yemen recorded its first case of COVID-19 on April 10. The United Nations says it fears the coronavirus could be spreading undetected among an acutely malnourished population with inadequate testing capabilities. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

