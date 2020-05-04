Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private sector creditors raise concerns over debt relief plan

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:58 IST
Private sector creditors raise concerns over debt relief plan

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a trade association comprising the world's largest financial institutions, has outlined obstacles to the private sector joining a plan to ease the debt of the world's poorest nations. The Group of 20 major economies announced on April 15 that they had agreed with the Paris Club group of major creditor nations to freeze debt payments for the 77 poorest countries from May 1 to the end of the year, as requested, to free up cash for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But the IIF, which last month issued a rallying call to the private sector to join the initiative, has written to the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Paris Club to raise the concerns of creditors about their involvement in such a move. The letter from IIF head Timothy Adams was dated May 1 and said that its communications with more than 100 companies investing in or lending to countries within the initiative's scope showed there was "deep appreciation for the challenges facing these most vulnerable countries and strong interest in finding ways to support them and the proposed debt service suspension."

But it also said that private creditors highlighted challenges presented by the proposed suspension of debt payments. The creditors pointed to concerns over finding agreement on the value of assets such as bonds, terms for private sector participation and whether the initiative will trigger a wave of sovereign debt downgrades and defaults, which could pose implications for benchmark indexes and capital flows.

MARKET ACCESS "Creditors have highlighted significant concerns that the DSSI (Debt Service Suspension Initiative) could curtail international market access for countries that currently have it," Adams wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

"It is imperative that borrowing countries be well-informed about the potential consequences for market access when requesting debt service suspension." In normal market conditions, non-payment of debt obligations by a borrower would usually trigger a default, making it tricky for them to access the market again in a timely manner.

Another question surrounded the rules controlling new external financing sought by countries while using the initiative. "Many (creditors) highlight the significant difference among in-scope countries and suggest an approach tailored to each specific country would be most appropriate," Adams wrote.

After a meeting last week, the Paris Club and the IIF, which groups more than 450 banks, hedge funds and other financial institutions, said they had agreed to collaborate on the initiative. Some bondholders are exploring ways to develop new debt instruments backed by the World Bank or other lenders to enable emerging market governments to defer short-term repayments without triggering credit downgrades by ratings agencies.

Michael Hugman, a portfolio manager with asset manager NinetyOne, said that such instruments could be designed to channel long-term finance to support investments to meet goals on sustainable development or climate change. "This crisis presents an opportunity to change the way bondholders lend money to emerging markets," said Hugman, who took part in discussions between the IIF and its members over the text of the letter.

"Innovation now could lead to much more sustainable economies over the long term."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of new UK COVID-19 cases needs to fall further - health official

Britain needs new cases of COVID-19 to fall further, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said Monday, even as data indicates that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.Its now very clear in the data that we are ...

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney also is in development from Russian D...

Air Canada CEO sees 'darkest period' in aviation history

Canadas largest airline on Monday announced a billion-dollar loss and announced mandatory temperature checks for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Were now living through the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation,...

As Milan eases lockdown, mayor says 'people are ready' for green change

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has pushed in recent years to make his northern Italian city more climate-smart, including setting an ambitious aim to electrify all public transport by 2030.On Monday, as the coronavirus-hit city began a slow, car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020