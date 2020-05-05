Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate returns to Washington amid concerns about coronavirus risk

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 01:33 IST
U.S. Senate returns to Washington amid concerns about coronavirus risk

U.S. senators returned to Washington for the first time in nearly six weeks on Monday, amid concerns that their legislative sessions could put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the new coronavirus. The Senate reconvened at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), and party leaders immediately raised partisan differences over the next step in how to combat the pandemic, nominations for senior government posts put forward by President Donald Trump and the decision to come back to the Capitol.

"If it's essential that the brave healthcare workers, grocery store workers, truck drivers and many other Americans continue to carefully show up for work, then it's essential that their U.S. senators carefully show up ourselves and support them," Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said as the session opened. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused McConnell of calling senators back to pursue a Republican political agenda, not help the country.

"As we return to work under the cloud of crisis, Senate Republicans should concentrate on helping us recover from COVID-19, not confirming right-wing judges or protecting big businesses that threaten to put workers at serious risk," Schumer said. Democrats and Republicans are at odds over the contents of any new coronavirus legislation. Democrats want up to $1 trillion to help state and local governments. Republicans are demanding liability protections for businesses, as a condition for moving forward on any bill.

With Washington still under a stay-at-home order, lawmakers were advised by the congressional physician to wear masks, stay six feet (2 meters) apart and limit the number of staff on Capitol Hill. The first real test of the recommendations will come at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT), when senators are to vote on Robert Feitel's nomination to be inspector general of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives chose to remain in recess this week because of potential health risks. With some Democrats warning that the Senate's return could risk spreading the virus, the Trump administration last week offered Congress 1,000 coronavirus tests.

McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer over the weekend, which drew fire from Trump. "By Congress not wanting the special 5 minute testing apparatus, they are saying that they are not 'essential,'" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Senate committees scheduled nomination hearings on Tuesday, for Republican U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence and for Brian Miller, a White House lawyer nominated to oversee the Treasury's handling of coronavirus relief funding.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Alaska newspaper wins public service Pulitzer Prize; Reuters wins for photography

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism on Monday for revealing one-third of Alaskas villages had no police protection, while the photography staff of Reuters won the breaking news photog...

Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state media

Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Isra...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds

The dollar rose on risk aversion and global stock markets fell on Monday as U.S.-Chinese bickering over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak sparked fear of a new trade war, but Wall Street rebounded as the lifting of lockdowns in some U....

Colts decline Hooker's 2021 option

The Indianapolis Colts passed on safety Malik Hookers fifth-year option on Monday, the deadline for teams to exercise the extra year for 2017 first-round picks. Hooker, the 15th overall pick in 2017, will be 24 years old when he is eligible...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020