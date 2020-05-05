Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports one new coronavirus case in mainland

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-05-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 05:20 IST
China reports one new coronavirus case in mainland

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 4, down from three the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Tuesday. The new case was imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for May 4, an increase of two from the previous day. The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truth could be considered 'first casualty' of COVID-19: UNESCO chief

Journalists are key to countering the dangerous outbreak of misinformation accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday during a virtual dialogue on promoting press freedom amid the global crisis.Antnio Guterr...

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi: Defence spokesperson.

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi Defence spokesperson....

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic: Defence spokesperson.

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic Defence spokesperson....

London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020