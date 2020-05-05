Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bundesliga set to be given green light for restart - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:14 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga set to be given green light for restart - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany's Bundesliga is set to be given the green light for a restart, probably from May 15, as part of measures to further ease the country's coronavirus regulations, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters. The Bundesliga would be the first of the five major European domestic soccer leagues to resume play after a stoppage which has seen almost all football put on hold around the world since mid-March.

German states are set to agree on the restart in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, the sources said. Matches would take place under strict conditions - and with no fans in stadiums. So far Portugal, Poland, and Hungary have given dates for restarting their national leagues, all towards the end of May.

Germany's professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided into small groups and under strict conditions which include extensive testing of all players and coaching staff. The German Football League (DFL) has submitted a health safety plan for games without spectators which includes regular testing of players but no quarantines for entire squads in cases of positive tests.

However, it says that if a player is infected, decisions on the measures to be taken lie with the local health authorities. On Monday, the DFL said that it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs.

The DFL said the second round of tests would be carried out in the next week and there "may be isolated positive test results". Some media reports suggested that hopes of a restart had been hampered by the behavior of players at Hertha Berlin on Monday.

Hertha forward Salomon Kalou posted a video on social media showing him shaking hands with players and interrupting a team mate's medical exam. The club suspended the Ivorian, who apologized and said his behavior did not reflect the club's instructions to staff.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

IOA seeks feedback from athletes, coaches on resumption of training

Conceding that the risk of athletes losing motivation in the ongoing lockdown is real, the Indian Olympic Association IOA on Tuesday sought the views of athletes, coaches and other stakeholders on how to restart the national camps. National...

Chris Evans tries to groom his dog to disastrous results

Chris Evans can save the world as Captain America but his dog grooming skills need some practiceThe Hollywood star tried to use his time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic to give his dog, Dodger, a haircut but it did not go well, Evan...

France accuses Apple of refusing help with "StopCovid" app

France accused Apple on Tuesday of undermining its effort to fight the coronavirus by refusing to help make its iPhones more compatible with a planned StopCovid contact-tracing app.Countries are rushing to develop smartphone apps, which are...

Passengers to be charged on repatriation flights. Rs 50,000 per passenger for London-Delhi flight, Rs 12,000 for Dhaka-Delhi flight: Govt.

Passengers to be charged on repatriation flights. Rs 50,000 per passenger for London-Delhi flight, Rs 12,000 for Dhaka-Delhi flight Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020