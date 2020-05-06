Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many COVID-19 cases going untested and undetected in Somalia, IRC warns

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been preparing for the spread of coronavirus by training health care staff to screen patients for symptoms and safely isolate potential cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:59 IST
Many COVID-19 cases going untested and undetected in Somalia, IRC warns
The IRC has launched a US $30 million appeals to help us mitigate the spread of coronavirus among the world’s most vulnerable populations. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

With more than 750 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia, the IRC warns that many cases are going untested and undetected. Somalia has faced decades of violence and cycles of drought and floods, leaving its health care system ill-equipped to respond to this outbreak. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been preparing for the spread of coronavirus by training health care staff to screen patients for symptoms and safely isolate potential cases.

Richard Crothers, Somalia Country Director at the IRC, said

"The IRC is extremely concerned that Somalia is becoming quickly overwhelmed by a major uptick in COVID-19 cases. The situation is on the verge of spiralling out of control. We are seeing widespread community transmission in a country that will not be able to handle a multitude of severely ill patients at once. IRC staff are reporting that people with symptoms are being told to stay home to save the limited health resources for those who become severely ill, showing that the official count is far off from reality.

"To say that the people of Somalia have already suffered enough would be an understatement. This past year alone, the country has seen a severe drought, followed by massive flooding, and is facing the largest locust invasion in a quarter-century, and now a devastating coronavirus pandemic. Years of violence and cycles of drought and flooding have left more than five million people in need of humanitarian aid and forced many to flee their homes. Those in displaced person camps around Mogadishu are living in cramped conditions without access to proper water, sanitation and hygiene services, leaving them extremely vulnerable to the disease and unable to protect themselves.

"All this points to another potentially desperate situation. Massive food insecurity, poor nutrition and a struggling economy mean that many in this population will have underlying health problems, and we might see a higher case fatality ratio as compared to the developed world. But we still have time to intervene and scale up our response. With an injection of funding and support, we can save lives. There are many trained, dedicated health staff who will work around the clock and need our support to keep going.

"The IRC is working with local authorities to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene services in all our programming sites, identifying isolation areas at our health clinics, and ensuring our clients have the right information to protect themselves from the disease. Now, we need support from the international community to scale up this work and stop the spread of the disease."

The IRC has launched a US $30 million appeals to help us mitigate the spread of coronavirus among the world's most vulnerable populations. We are working across three key areas: to mitigate and respond to the spread of coronavirus within vulnerable communities; protect IRC staff; and ensure the continuation of our life-saving programming as much as possible across more than 40 countries worldwide.

The IRC began working in Somalia in 1981 in the aftermath of the Somalia-Ethiopia conflict. With 190 local staff, the IRC works to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the Somali population while simultaneously supporting the resilience and development of the country.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish Airlines plans to resume limited flights in June -draft

Turkish Airlines plans a gradual resumption of flights from June and will take four months to return to near full operation, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed, as the economy reopens following a slowdown in coronavirus cases. The flag car...

Smriti Irani pays poetic tribute to Gulzar for making lives 'gulzar' even during coronavirus crisis

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday penned down a poem paying tribute to the legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar thanking him for making lives happier with his magical work even during the lockdown. Irani took to Twitter to sha...

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo to have its own YouTube channel

The Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo here, plans to start its own YouTube channel for animal lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, an official said on Wednesday. The zoo, which usually witnesses a heavy footfall of...

Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: statement

Three Katyusha rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020