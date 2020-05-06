Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:04 IST
Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court's arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said. The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She is resting comfortably and expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said. Ginsburg took part in the court's telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday. She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August, when she underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas. Her most recent hospital stay was in November when she spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital with a likely infection after suffering from chills and fever.

The frail-looking liberal icon also bounced back from lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018. Her recovery from that surgery forced her to miss court arguments for the first time since she became a justice in 1993, appointed by President Bill Clinton.

She has been doing her usual workout with a personal trainer at the court, even as the justices have canceled courtroom arguments in favor of telephone sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ginsburg has said she would like to serve until she's 90 if her health allows.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish Airlines plans to resume limited flights in June -draft

Turkish Airlines plans a gradual resumption of flights from June and will take four months to return to near full operation, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed, as the economy reopens following a slowdown in coronavirus cases. The flag car...

Smriti Irani pays poetic tribute to Gulzar for making lives 'gulzar' even during coronavirus crisis

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday penned down a poem paying tribute to the legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar thanking him for making lives happier with his magical work even during the lockdown. Irani took to Twitter to sha...

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo to have its own YouTube channel

The Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly known as Byculla Zoo here, plans to start its own YouTube channel for animal lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, an official said on Wednesday. The zoo, which usually witnesses a heavy footfall of...

Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: statement

Three Katyusha rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020