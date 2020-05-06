Baltic states to open borders to each others' citizens - Latvian PM

Baltic states to open borders to each others' citizens - Latvian PMReuters | Riga | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:22 IST
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will open their borders to each others' citizens from May 15, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.
"Agreed on the opening of internal Baltic borders from May 15 and free movement of our citizens," he said in a tweet on his Twitter account. "The citizens arriving from other countries have to obey 14-day self-isolation."