Rajasthan Health Minister launches plasma therapy treatment at a Jaipur medical college

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday formally launched COVID-19 treatment with plasma therapy at the city's SMS Medical College through video conferencing. SMS Medical College has received permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to treat 20 critical patients with this therapy.

Sharma said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, plasma therapy trials were started in the state and it was formally launched from today after obtaining the permission of ICMR. He congratulated Dr. Bhandari and his entire team for successful experiments for the treatment of COVID-19.

The State Health Minister said that the team of doctors of Sawai Mansingh Hospital has provided world-class screening and treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients. CT scan, pulmonary angiography, ultrasonography of the lung, and high-level blood tests are being done for COVID-19 patients at SMS Medical College.

The team of SMS Medical College first included hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and the results of its use in the treatment were successful. The first use of hydroxychloroquine and antiviral drugs started brainstorming and its trials all over the world. During the video conference, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that SMS Medical College has done a great job in all areas of sampling and contact tracing.

He further said that medical personnel are also working in other medical colleges and all hospitals of the state with dedication. Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said that with proper management, meaningful efforts are being made to prevent the spread of corona infection in the state.

SMS Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari provided information about plasma therapy in detail. He said that the plasma samples of corona patients who tested negative will only be taken after they are tested 28 days later. Dr Bhandari further said that plasma therapy has yielded very positive results in the initial trial. Plasma therapy is started as per the ICMR guideline and only after the patient's blood group is matched, he added. (ANI)