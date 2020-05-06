Germany extends social distancing measures until June 5 - sources

Germany extends social distancing measures until June 5 - sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:39 IST
The German government and the 16 federal states agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to extend until June 5 social distancing measures designed to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, two participants said.
The sources said Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the states had agreed to loosen the restrictions, with members of two households to be allowed to meet.
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Angela Merkel