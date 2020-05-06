We will hold PM Johnson to his new testing target - UK's Labour

Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday it would hold Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his new pledge to increase daily testing for the novel coronavirus to 200,000 a day by the end of this month.

"We've long been saying that testing needs to be increased, and ramped up," a spokesman for Labour leader Keir Starmer told reporters. "We will hold him to that commitment and we would also ask that the government does set out when it intends to hit the prime minister's previous commitment of 250,000."