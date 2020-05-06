Left Menu
Development News Edition

European ethanol makers fear influx from U.S. and Brazil

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:13 IST
European ethanol makers fear influx from U.S. and Brazil
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

An influx of cheap U.S. and Brazilian ethanol threatens Europe's producers as businesses resume operations, companies have told the European Commission, urging it to act to protect an industry reeling from depressed demand.

Sharp falls in driving and air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic have hit the biofuel sector worldwide, forcing companies to drastically cut output and prices, notably in top producers the United States, and Brazil. The two countries account for about 55% and 30% of the world's ethanol production respectively.

European producers of ethanol, made from grains or sugar crops, now fear that record stocks in these countries could prompt them to further boost their shipments to Europe when confinement measures are lifted. They asked the European Commission for quick action, including potential tariffs.

"The threat of injury is blatant," EU ethanol makers' lobby ePure said in a letter to the EU executive. "Record high stocks could flood at low prices an already depressed European market." The EU could raise tariffs on ethanol fuel temporarily to allow the industry to recover without being pressured by cheap imports, Sylvain Demoures, head of French ethanol makers lobby SNPAA, suggested.

The French government is preparing a formal request to the EU, the environment minister said last week without giving details. France is the EU's top fuel ethanol maker. "We need to be vigilant," Alain Commissaire, Chief Executive of French sugar and ethanol maker Cristal Union, told Reuters. "U.S. producers can put in place systems that would destroy us in 12 months."

Cristal Union had to cut ethanol production by more than 80% since the start of the crisis, he said. This was only partly compensated by a rise in the production of hand sanitizers to fight COVID-19, an initiative taken by other European producers including French competitor Tereos, Germany's Verbio, and Britain's Ineos.

BRAZILIAN EXPORTS U.S. ethanol had been effectively banned from the European market between 2013 and 2019 by anti-dumping duties, but the European Commission repealed these duties in May last year, saying that a recurrence of dumping was unlikely.

Imports of U.S. ethanol jumped in 2019 with 3.85 million hectolitres imported, up from 1.15 million in 2018, Eurostat data showed. Preliminary data emerging from 2020 show that the trend has continued in the first months of the year, ePure said. Still, U.S. analysts and traders were cautious about the forecast of a surge in exports.

"We all expect exports to be less than last year. That's a reasonable assumption based on less driving demand around the world," said Craig Willis, senior vice president of global markets at Growth Energy, a U.S. biofuel trade group. Brazilian ethanol would benefit from the sharp devaluation of the Brazilian real, which is trading near an all-time low against the dollar.

It makes exports particularly attractive for Brazilian mills at a time when local demand is down around 40%, Matheus Sleiman da Costa, a Sao Paulo-based sugar and ethanol analyst at INTL FCStone, said. Brazilian customs data released on Monday showed that exports of alcohol, a category where ethanol makes up the bulk of volumes, nearly trebled to Europe in April at 134.3 million liters, from only 46.1 million liters a year earlier.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Minister's campaign -- Ambassadors of Hope -- creates world record

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singlas campaign -- Ambassadors of Hope -- which was launched for the students to share their creativity during lockdown -- has created a world record as close to 1,05,898 school going children have sha...

Soccer-Merkel says Bundesliga can restart in second half of May

Germanys Bundesliga soccer league can re-start in the second half of May following the coronavirus stoppage, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.The announcement was made as part of an easing of lockdown measures. The Bundesliga has ...

Golf-2020 World Amateur Team Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years World Amateur Team Championships WATC, scheduled for October, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Golf Federation IGF said on Tuesday. The biennial amateur golf competition, which dates back to 195...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Kepulauan Babar, Indonesia- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck near Kepulauan Babar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 117 km, EMSC said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020