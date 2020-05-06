Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Turkey to host Champions League final in August, resume leagues on June 12

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:02 IST
Soccer-Turkey to host Champions League final in August, resume leagues on June 12

Turkey plans to host the Champions League final in late August, the head of its football federation said on Wednesday, and will resume domestic soccer leagues without fans on June 12 after a three-month suspension caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Two months ago European soccer's governing body UEFA had indefinitely postponed the Champions League showpiece, which had been scheduled to be played in Istanbul on May 30.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chairman Nihat Ozdemir said Europe's elite club final was being planned for the end of August, but that details on the format and timing would be finalised after talks with health officials and UEFA. "God willing, we will complete our own leagues at the end of July. We will hand over our cups on the pitch and then we will cap the season off by hosting the UEFA Champions League final in August," Ozdemir told a televised news conference.

He said Turkish soccer leagues, including the top tier Super Lig, would resume from June 12 without spectators and finish on July 26. The Super Lig schedule will involve 7 weekend games and 1 weekday match, he said. Ozdemir added that teams will play matches in their own cities and stadiums, despite concerns this may risk a renewed surge of coronavirus cases in some areas.

Istanbul, the epicentre of the outbreak in Turkey, hosts the three biggest Turkish clubs and Basaksehir. Earlier this week, Turkey's top soccer clubs resumed limited training sessions in accordance with measures set out by the TFF last week. Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and reigning champions Galatasaray all held sessions in small groups.

Trabzonspor, who were league leaders when matches were suspended, also returned to the pitch this week. Shares of all four clubs rose after the decision to resume the league. Almost two months after reporting its first case, Turkey has said the outbreak has reached a plateau. On Monday, it began to ease some measures to restart the economy, as the daily number of deaths and new cases continued a downward trajectory.

Turkey has reported 3,520 deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak begun on March 11. It has nearly 130,000 confirmed cases, the highest total outside Western Europe, the United States, and Russia.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trai begins online OHDs, but tariff floor price issue may not be taken up for now

Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday resumed its customary open house discussion OHD on pending matters through video-conference but the issue of floor price of tariffs is unlikely to be taken up via online mode for now, till the ongoing sit...

China takes exception to US labelling COVID-19 whistle-blower doctor as rebel

A senior Chinese official on Wednesday took exception to the US labelling a COVID-19 whistle-blower doctor in Wuhan as a rebel, saying it amounted to utter disrespect for the deceased ophthalmologist and his family. Dr Li Wenliang, 34, cont...

AAPSU slams rights body over conditions of Chakmas, Hajongs in Arunachal

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union AAPSU on Wednesday criticised the director of New Delhi-based think-tank Rights and Risks Analysis Group RRAG Suhas Chakma for seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that ...

68 new coronavirus patients found in Dharavi in Mumbai, one patient dies; tally of cases in area reaches 733 and death toll goes up to 21: BMC.

68 new coronavirus patients found in Dharavi in Mumbai, one patient dies tally of cases in area reaches 733 and death toll goes up to 21 BMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020