Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:30 IST
U.S. announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen

The United States will provide $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen to support food programs, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, as aid groups there are forced to scale down operations due to Houthi interference and amid a spreading coronavirus outbreak. "This assistance will provide the U.N. World Food Program’s emergency food operation in southern Yemen, as well as a reduced operation in northern Yemen, which the WFP was forced to scale down earlier this month because of the ongoing interference of (the) Iran-backed Houthis" Pompeo told a news conference.

Yemen is already grappling with the world's biggest humanitarian crisis caused by a war between the Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the internationally recognized government, and the Houthi movement that drove the government from power in Sanaa in late 2014. Around 80% of Yemen's population, or 24 million people, rely on aid, and 10 million are facing famine. Yemen has the world's fourth highest internally displaced population and healthcare is scarce in rural areas.

The country has reported a total of 26 coronavirus infections with 6 deaths but due to inadequate testing and a shattered health system aid groups fear a devastating outbreak. According to WHO only 200 tests with results have been delivered nationwide. Under such circumstances, a gap in aid funding is a major risk. The United Nations last week warned that 31 of 41 major U.N. humanitarian assistance programmes will scale down or stop in coming weeks without more money as donors and aid agencies have increasingly complained of interference and obstruction from Houthi authorities.

Reuters reported last month the United States was readying a "substantial contribution" to help Yemen but that it had to find alternatives to the WHO after President Donald Trump criticized the agency being "China-centric" over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and paused funding.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Death toll in the UK surpasses 30,000

The UK has become the second country to record more than 30,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said at the governments daily briefing that another 649 people in the U.K. have died ...

Copenhagen Flames name zEVES head coach

As the Copenhagen Flames continue to battle for a spot in the ESL One Rio Major, they are rewarding one of the people they credit most for their recent success. The Danish club announced Wednesday the hiring of Morten zEVES Vollan to be the...

Pompeo again blasts China over its handling of coronavirus pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday again criticised China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the Communist nation could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths and spared the world dissent into global e...

List of pregnant women prepared for medical facilities: Principal Secy Health

The Jharkhand government has prepared a list of pregnant women to provide them with medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday. A list of 51,935 pregnant women in the state ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020