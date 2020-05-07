Trump says whistleblower seems to be a disgruntled man out to help Democrats

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:46 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday an ousted health official who filed a whistleblower's complaint accusing the administration of retaliating when he voiced concerns about the coronavirus in January seemed to be a disgruntled person who wants to help Democrats.

The Republican president told reporters at the White House that he did not hear good things about Rick Bright, who was ousted last month from his job as the director of a U.S. agency responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

