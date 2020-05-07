Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry takes over and centralised supply of PPE to 20 DHBs

“Our frontline health and disability workers take great care of the public, and in turn, they deserve access to appropriate PPE to keep themselves safe,’ David Clark said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-05-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 08:57 IST
Ministry takes over and centralised supply of PPE to 20 DHBs
“As a country, we are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in PPE for health and disability workers. I am pleased the rapid stocktake shows that investment is working and PPE is making it out to frontline health providers in a timely and appropriate way,” David Clark said. Image Credit: ANI

A rapid stocktake of the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment to community providers has confirmed DHB processes for handling and filling orders are appropriate.

The Ministry of Health has taken over and centralised the supply of PPE to all 20 DHBs, which in turn are distributing it to community providers in their district.

"Our frontline health and disability workers take great care of the public, and in turn, they deserve access to appropriate PPE to keep themselves safe,' David Clark said.

"New Zealand has good stocks of PPE, but there have been examples of community providers not getting the equipment they ordered in a timely way.

"As Health Minister I wanted assurance that the distribution of PPE is working, so late last month I asked the Ministry of Health to conduct a quick-turnaround stocktake.

"DHBs were asked to provide details about how they handled orders, distributed PPE and handled complaints.

"The Director-General of Health has now reported back that based on the information provided he is confident 'that all DHBs have appropriate processes in place to distribute PPE to all their community-based providers, to work closely with providers where there is a difference between provider expectations and supply at a point in time, and resolve any concerns or complaints.'

"His report did identify that there were some initial 'teething' issues where provider expectations were not met, but these have now been resolved. That gives me confidence that the distribution system is now working more efficiently."

Four areas have been identified where the Ministry will work with DHBs to improve PPE distribution:

Clarifying interpretations of clinical guidance on PPE use

Streamlining decision-making

Ensuring timely turnaround of orders

Ensuring there are appropriate processes for recording and resolving complaints

"The results of this rapid stocktake are encouraging – particularly given the speed at which the new centralised distribution system was established and the sheer scale of demand for PPE from community providers.

"To provide further assurance that we remain on track, I have asked Sir Brian Roche to cast an independent eye over the information gathered for the stocktake.

"Sir Brian will also be able to ask further questions of the Ministry, DHBs, providers and others as he feels appropriate. He will advise me directly if he finds anything he feels needs further follow-up.

"As a country, we are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in PPE for health and disability workers. I am pleased the rapid stocktake shows that investment is working and PPE is making it out to frontline health providers in a timely and appropriate way," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood

Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while U.S. bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.Beijing rep...

Alert Level 2 to see more activity open up in NZ: PM Jacinda Ardern

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesnt bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.Every alert level to f...

Dybala gets coronavirus all-clear but Torino player tests positive

Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed that he has been given the all-clear six weeks after contracting coronavirus, but Serie A rivals Torino confirmed that one of their players had tested positive. Many people talked in the past weeks ... bu...

German football has 'enormous responsibility', says Neuer ahead of May 15 restart

Germany captain Manuel Neuer says Bundesliga footballers have an enormous responsibility after the league announced it will restart from May 15, having been granted permission to resume from Angela Merkels government. The German Football Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020