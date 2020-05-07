BT pulls dividend until 2021/22

Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has suspended its dividend until 2021/22 and pulled its financial outlook in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course, Covid-19 is affecting our business, but the full impact will only become clearer as the economic consequences unfold over the next 12 months," Chief Executive Philip Jansen said. "Due to Covid-19, BT is not providing guidance for 2020/21, at this time."