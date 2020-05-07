Left Menu
Railways Ministry converts 5231 coaches as Covid care centers

The Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care centres as per guidelines issued by MoHFW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:01 IST
Sustaining the fight against Covid-19, Indian Railways is making an all-out effort to supplement the health care efforts of Government of India. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways has converted its 5231 coaches as Covid Care Centers. The Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care centres as per guidelines issued by MoHFW. These coaches can be used in areas where State has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspects and confirmed Covid cases.

Sustaining the fight against Covid-19, Indian Railways is making an all-out effort to supplement the health care efforts of Government of India. Indian Railways has geared up to provide its 5231 Covid Care Centers to the State. Zonal Railways has converted these coaches for quarantine facility.

Out of 215 stations, Railways to provide healthcare facilities in 85 stations, in 130 stations, States to request COVID care coaches only if they agree to provide staff and essential medicines. Indian Railways has kept 158 stations ready with watering and charging facility and 58 stations with watering facility for these COVID Care centres.

Apart from Covid care centres, Indian Railways to deploy more than 2500 Doctors and 35000 paramedic staff to meet the COVID 19 challenge. Doctors and paramedics being recruited on a temporary basis by various zones. Around 5,000 beds in 17 dedicated hospitals and 33 hospital blocks in Railway Hospitals identified for treatment of COVID-19 patients getting ready any contingency.

As per guidelines of MoHFW, State Governments would send the requisition to Railways. Railways will make the allocation of these coaches to the State/UTs. After allocation by Railways, the train shall be placed, at the required station with necessary infrastructure, and handed over to District Collector/Magistrate or one of their authorised persons. Wherever the train is placed, watering, electricity, repairs required, catering arrangements, the security shall be taken care of by Railways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

