Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK will announce very limited easing of lockdown -PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:16 IST
UK will announce very limited easing of lockdown -PM Johnson's spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britain's coronavirus lockdown next week, adopting a cautious approach to ensure there is no second peak of infections, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Johnson is due to announce the next steps in Britain's battle to tackle the novel coronavirus on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current measures that have all but shut the economy and kept millions at home. At a cabinet meeting of his top ministers, Johnson said Britain would advance "with maximum caution" and be guided by the science and data when considering whether any of the strict social distancing measures could be eased.

"Any easement to the guidelines next week will be very limited," the spokesman told reporters. "We are at a critical moment in the fight against the virus and we will not do anything which risks throwing away the efforts and sacrifices of the British public."

Ministers are concerned that any swift easing of lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus could lead to a second peak in infection rates, which might overwhelm hospitals and force the government to shut down the economy for a second time. Earlier, the Bank of England held off from further stimulus measures on Thursday but said it was ready to take more action to counter the country's biggest economic slump in over 300 years, caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Khalilzad meets Jainshankar, Doval, provides update on US peace efforts in Afghanistan

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval and provided an update on the US peace and reconciliati...

La Liga's expansion plans in India could slow down due to pandemic: Country's in-charge Cachaza

The COVID-19 pandemic could affect La Ligas expansion plans in India, the leagues in-charge of the vibrant Asian market said on Thursday, as the Spanish football behemoth desperately looks to steer clear of a jaw-dropping Rs 80,000 crore lo...

Navy suffering from "failure in leadership," says nominee to lead it

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was just another example of a failure in leadership in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trumps nominee to lead the service said on Thursday.It s...

U.S. Supreme Court overturns New Jersey 'Bridgegate' scandal convictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the criminal convictions of two associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie involved in the Bridgegate scandal in a ruling that places new limits on the kinds of political acts that c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020