Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public Masses in Italy to resume May 18, ending bitter Church-state rift

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:00 IST
Public Masses in Italy to resume May 18, ending bitter Church-state rift

Italy's government and Roman Catholic bishops signed an agreement on Thursday to allow the faithful to attend Masses again from later this month, ending a standoff between the Church and state over the coronavirus lockdown.

The government banned attendance at Masses in early March, part of its prohibition on gatherings as it sought to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many Catholics asserted that church services should have been permitted along with other essential activities such as food shopping. Tensions ran high again late last month when the government announced a gradual staged easing of the lockdown, but did not include a return to Masses in a phase that began on May 4.

The bishops told the government they could "not accept seeing the exercise of freedom of religion being compromised". Most of Italy's churches have remained open during the crisis, but only for individual prayer. Catholics have been following Masses on television or on the internet as priests said them in empty churches.

With Thursday's agreement, Masses for the public can resume on May 18 but under strict conditions outlined in a protocol signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, president of the Italian Bishops Conference. Individual pastors will determine the maximum number of people who can fit in a church while staying at least a metre (yard) apart.

If there is demand, additional Masses should be held, rather than allowing more people into the church for one service, the protocol says. The faithful will have to wear masks in church. Priests can celebrate most of the Mass without masks but they will have to wear one, as well as gloves, when they distribute the communion wafer.

Initially, choirs will be banned, holy water fonts will remain dry, and the traditional exchange of a sign of peace - usually in the form of a handshake - will be eliminated. The collection, in which a basket is passed around for offerings of money, will be replaced by containers where the faithful can make contributions.

Nearly 30,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Italy, the third highest death toll in the world after the United States and Britain. A new phase of loosening of restrictions began on Monday, when some 4.5 million people returned to work. The Masses will resume on the same day Italian museums and libraries can reopen.

The Vatican, which for the most part has been mirroring Italy's containment measures, has not yet said when St. Peter's Basilica or the Vatican museums will reopen. Pope Francis celebrated the major Christian feast of Easter last month with none of the usual packed crowds.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps as PayPal outlook, China data fuel recovery hopes

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPals outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. The payments processor rose 11.8, providing the biggest boost to the SP 50...

Less than a million African tested for COVID-19

Around 850,000 people across Africa population 1.3 billion have been tested for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Thats according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Director John Nkengasong again tells report...

SpiceJet operates two cargo flights to Cambodia carrying 25 tonnes of medical supplies

SpiceJet said it operated two freighter flights from Mumbai to Phnom Penh in Cambodia on Thursday carrying around 25 tonnes of critical medical supplies. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, We are happy to announce ...

Israeli parliament nominates Netanyahu to form new government

The Israeli parliament formally nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to form a new coalition government despite his upcoming trial on corruption charges, bringing him closer to a fifth term after more than a year of polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020