Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 63

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 63. Of the two latest cases, one is from Haridwar district and the other from Udham Singh Nagar district, the daily health bulletin here said.

The 31-year-old patient from Haridwar district who tested positive had been admitted at AIIMS-Rishikesh on Thursday with pancreatic ailments, nodal officer for coronavirus cases at the facility Madhur Uniyal said. The other positive case reported from Udham Singh Nagar district is that of a 23-year-old from Kashipur in the district who had returned recently from Delhi.

As many as 45 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery till date and the number of active cases stands at 17, the daily health bulletin further said. One COVID-19 patient had died at AIIMS-Rishikesh last week.