Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Stop! French philosopher Latour urges no return to pre-lockdown normal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:30 IST
INTERVIEW-Stop! French philosopher Latour urges no return to pre-lockdown normal
Representative image

What if rather than hurrying back to a pre-lockdown "business as usual" to revive economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, countries built a new normal where the fight against climate change was paramount? French philosopher Bruno Latour, a life-long environmental activist, is advocating just this, inviting people to resist a return to the old ways as governments ease restrictions.

Latour, 72, says the pandemic has unexpectedly showed it is possible to shut down global economic activity, despite leaders saying for decades that the train of progress could not be stopped. The lockdowns have showed "we could actually take immensely drastic measures in a matter of days to counter a threat. So in that sense, when people say we cannot do anything, it's clearly wrong," Latour told Reuters in an interview.

However, he noted that the scale of changes and decisions to be made to stem climate change are "many times more complicated and more drastic than the ones we have (with the coronavirus)". France has been one of countries worst hit by COVID-19, with nearly 26,000 deaths to date. With new infections slowing, the government announced this week that a gradual easing of its nearly two-month lockdown would start from Monday - signalling a slow return to business as usual.

"We should not miss the chance of doing something else", said Latour, who has built himself an international reputation with his case studies of scientists, notably French biologist Louis Pasteur, and his philosophical work to show nature and society are not opposites but closely intertwined. Latour's call echoes a study published on Tuesday in which a group of top U.S. and British economists said massive programmes of public investment targeting green issues would be the most cost-effective way to both revive economies and strike a decisive blow against climate change.

NEW 'PROTECTIVE MEASURES' Just as people around the world have been asked to adopt new behaviours to stop the spread of the virus - social distancing, wearing masks, coughing in your sleeve - Latour says all individuals should think of "protective measures" against a return to the pre-crisis production model.

"Let's try to see if we can imagine in advance what we want to keep (...) and what we want to stop", Latour said. He has issued a questionnaire on his website, translated into at least a dozen languages, asking people to describe how they would like the world to evolve, what they want to be definitely dropped or what should be developed.

He said he had received hundreds of responses and was organising workshops. "Maybe, if it works, we'll link them to groups of people who can actually (...) stop something", he said, adding, "Can we do it politically? One way is to stop buying the things we don't want. The power of the consumer is immense".

That said, Latour does not overstate the importance of his initiative. He said he is concerned that the scale of the crisis, which has put millions of people out of work around the world, will in fact send environmental concerns onto the back-burner.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

DD, AIR news bulletins broadcast weather report of PoK cities

State-owned broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio from Friday began broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK in their prime-time news bulletins. The weather segment of the news ...

Wipro GE Healthcare, PPHF partner with K'taka govt to support COVID-19 referral hospital

Wipro GE Healthcare and its NGO partner People to People Health Foundation PPHF have tied up with the Department of Health and Family Welfare to help Karnataka fight COVID-19 with medical equipment, the company said on Friday. An administra...

K'taka permits bars, restaurants to clear liquor stock

EDS ADDING WORDS IN 1ST PARA Bengaluru, May 8 PTI The Karnataka government on Friday allowed clubs, bars and restaurants to sell liquor as takeaway at the maximum retail price till May 17 to clear their existing stock that has accumula...

Kashmir police IG stirs controversy with comments against CRPF

A comment made by Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on the CRPFs role in counter-terrorism operations has stirred a controversy among the forces deployed in the valley, officials said on Friday. They said IGP Kumar, during a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020