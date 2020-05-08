Left Menu
15 healthcare workers at 2 hospitals in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

10 healthcare staff from the Hindu Rao Hospital and 5 healthcare staff members from Kasturba Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

10 healthcare staff from the Hindu Rao Hospital and 5 healthcare staff members from Kasturba Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday. "Till today, 10 healthcare staff in HRH (Hindu Rao Hospital) and 5 staff members in Kasturba Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. All contact tracing has been done and they have been sent on quarantine and necessary sanitization has also been undertaken," said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The corporation further informed that based on the negative reports earlier, 46 personnel have finished their home quarantine period and have been asked to report back on duty. There are 5,980 COVID-19 cases in Delhi currently. While 448 new coronavirus cases were registered yesterday, 389 patients have recovered after treatment, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The total number of patients that have recovered in the state now stands at 1,931. Among those undergoing treatment, 87 people are in ICU and 13 are on ventilator, said Jain. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now reached 56,342, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

