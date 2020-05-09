Union says opposes reopening U.S. meat plants, more workers die

Union says opposes reopening U.S. meat plants, more workers dieReuters | Chicago | Updated: 09-05-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 03:20 IST
The largest union representing U.S. meatpacking workers said on Friday it opposed the reopening of plants and that the Trump administration had failed to guarantee workers' safety.
At least 30 meatpacking workers have died of the novel coronavirus, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers, said in a statement.
