Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in SanaaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-05-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 03:45 IST
A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemen's Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthi's health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.
This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthi's control to two, including a Somali national who was found dead in a hotel.
Early on Friday, the internationally-recognized government reported nine new coronavirus cases in Aden and two deaths, bringing the total count in areas under control of the government to 34 infections with seven deaths.