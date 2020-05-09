Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmakers urge support for Taiwan at WHO, as US criticizes China

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 07:24 IST
U.S. lawmakers urge support for Taiwan at WHO, as US criticizes China

The leaders of U.S. congressional foreign affairs committees wrote to nearly 60 countries on Friday asking them to support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, citing the need for the broadest effort possible to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations, has been excluded from the WHO, which is a U.N. agency, due to objections from China.

"As the world works to combat the spread of the COVID-19, a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, it has never been more important to ensure all countries prioritize global health and safety over politics," the lawmakers said in their letter, sent on Friday and first reported by Reuters. It was signed by Representatives Eliot Engel, Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, and Michael McCaul, the panel's ranking Republican member, as well as Senators Jim Risch, the Republican Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, and Bob Menendez, the panel's ranking Democratic member.

The letter was sent to "like-minded" countries, large and small, seen as friends and allies of Taiwan, including Canada, Thailand, Japan, Germany, Britain, Saudi Arabia and Australia. It was sent as President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials have ramped up criticism of China over the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. The Trump administration has accused China of making the pandemic worse by hiding information.

Last month, Trump announced that he was suspending aid to the WHO, accusing it of being "China-centric" and promoting China's "disinformation" about the outbreak, assertions the WHO denies. Some of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress have echoed the president's criticisms. Democrats have criticized Trump for attacking the WHO during a global health crisis, while saying it needs reforms.

Taiwan has been seeking to join a ministerial meeting this month of the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), with backing from Washington and several U.S. allies. But China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province under its "one China" policy, said Taiwan's effort to join the meeting will fail, insisting its efforts are based on politics, not health concerns.

Taiwan has argued that its exclusion from the WHO has created a dangerous gap in the global fight against the coronavirus. In their letter, the U.S. lawmakers said Taiwan's resources and expertise are assets that could benefit the world as it struggles with the pandemic. They noted that Taiwan was invited to participate in WHA meetings from 2009 to 2016.

"Diseases know no borders. We urge your government to join us in addressing the pressing issue of Taiwan's inclusion in global health and safety organizations. Given what the world has endured as a result of COVID-19, UN Member States joining together to insist Taiwan be invited to the upcoming virtual WHA session in May 2020 is the right place to start," the letter said.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

US unemployment rate surges to 14.7 pc, the worst since Great Depression

Due to the coronavirus-induced crisis, the unemployment rate in the United States jumped from 10.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent in the month of April, representing the largest over-the-month increase since 1948. The unemployment rate of 14.7 p...

Sachin Tendulkar remembers 'special stint' with Yorkshire club

Reminiscing his old days, former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday revealed that it was his stint with the county club Yorkshire in 1992 that helped him in better understanding the English conditions. The sti...

Lil Man comes up big in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group C

Justin Lil Man Barone became the first player to complete a perfect run through his group in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl, going 3-0 on Friday to top Group C and earn a quarterfinal berth. In Group A and Group B action the previous two days, the ...

COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial aid to 4000 underprivileged children

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a donation to a Mumbai based non-profit organisation to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children. The org...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020