AIIMS director meets doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital over COVID-19 treatment
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director, Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday met doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to give them advice on COVID-19 treatment.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:08 IST
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director, Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday met doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to give them advice on COVID-19 treatment.
Guleria and Dr Manish Sureja had left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on May 8 as per instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital in Gujarat and to give expert advice to doctors on COVID-19 treatment.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat is the second most affected state due to COVID-19 after Maharashtra with 7,402 COVID-19 cases and 449 deaths so far. (ANI)
