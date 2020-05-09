Nepal's coronavirus cases reach 109

Nepal has reported seven new coronavirus cases, taking the number of infections in the country to 109, the health ministry said on Saturday. Nepal is among the nations that have the least number of cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The new cases involve three women and four men aged between 17 and 65 years. The women belonged to the Udayapur district, while three men are from Kapilavastu district and one from Parsa district.

With this, the total number of infections in the Himalayan nation has reached 109, it said. So far, 30 people have recovered from the disease, the ministry said. According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the virus has infected over 3.9 million people and claimed over 270,000 people worldwide.