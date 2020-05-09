Mangaluru doctors develop 'bubble helmet' to help patients fight Covid-19

A team of doctors at Mangaluru's Mangala Hospital has developed a 'bubble helmet' that will provide an alternative to patients who need an oxygen mask. The team was led by Dr Ganapathi, medical director of Mangala Hospital and Mangala Kidney Foundation in the city.

The bubble helmet, which has a special collar attached to it, helps the patients with breathing issues, and to avoid using ventilator facility. Speaking to ANI, Dr Ganapathi said, "When a patient needs intubation we will be providing them oxygen bubble helmets and we will first give it a trial before we intubate a patient."

"I have converted an ordinary snorkelling mask into a ventilator assist device, this mask can be used as a personal protection device by connecting it to a bacterial viral filter," he added. Dr Ganapathi said that the connector has been made available in India and a snorkelling mask can be easily converted into a ventilator assist device. And it will make the management of coronavirus patients easy. (ANI)