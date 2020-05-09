New COVID-19 test lab opens at Davanagere's SS Hospital

The newly built COVID-19 test laboratory at SS Hospital in Davanagere city was declared open by the Minister of Urban Development BA Basavaraju and Dr Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister on Saturday. Shamanur Shivshankarappa, senior legislator of the state, GM Siddeshwara, BJP MP, and some other representatives of the district were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from five p.m. yesterday to noon today in Karnataka, said the State Health Department. According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 789, including 379 discharged cases and 30 deaths. (ANI)