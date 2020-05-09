Left Menu
Several booked for spreading rumours that Shimla chemist caught coronavirus

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:37 IST
Several people were booked on Saturday for allegedly spreading false rumours on social media that a chemist here tested positive for COVID-19, police said. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against those who shared fake information regarding the chemist having shop near Himachal Pradesh's premier Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, SP Omapati Jamwal said.

The SP said the FIR was lodged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management (DM) Act. Anybody who spread rumour will not be spared and the cyber cell is preparing a list of all those who spread panic by sharing fake information on social media, he added.

IGMC senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said the chemist tested negative for novel coronavirus..

