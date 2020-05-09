Delhi-returned man tests positive for Covid

A 49-year-old-man working in a Delhi Sabji Mandi tested positive here for coronavirus infection on Saturday, a few days after his return from the national capital, said an official. A resident of Hamirpur's Galore area, the man had returned from Delhi a few days ago and was admitted to the local medical college and hospital two days ago for treatment of fever, an official spokesperson said.

He said his sample was sent for Covid-19 test and was found positive for infection. He would be sent to RCH, Bhota for treatment, the spokesperson said. With this, the number of active cases in Hamirpur district has risen to two.

Earlier, two such cases had been found in the district but later on they were cured and discharged from RCH, Bhota a few days ago..