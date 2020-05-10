Immunisation programmes to continue amid Corona outbreak, says Bengal govt

Immunisation programmes to continue amid Corona outbreak, says Bengal govtPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 01:10 IST
The West Bengal government has asked the heads of all hospitals to ensure that immunisation programmes against vaccine-preventable diseases continue in full steam amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Immunisation should go on during COVID-19 outbreak to protect children and pregnant women from 'vaccine-preventable diseases' (VPD), the health and family welfare department said in a notification.
It was addressed to the superintendents of all medical colleges and hospitals and the chief medical officer of health of all districts. Copy of the notification issued on May 6 was made available on Saturday.
