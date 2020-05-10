Philippines reports 184 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Philippines reports 184 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:13 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases, taking the Southeast Asian nation's total reported infections to 10,794.
Fifteen more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, were recorded, bringing the toll to 719, while 82 patients have recovered to bring total recoveries to 1,924, it said in a bulletin.
