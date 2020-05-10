Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plasma therapy to treat serious COVID-19 patients at Raj hospital shows 'promising' results

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:37 IST
Plasma therapy to treat serious COVID-19 patients at Raj hospital shows 'promising' results
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Plasma therapy started by Sawai Man Singh (SMS) medical college here to treat serious coronavirus-infected patients has delivered "promising" results so far, a top doctor at the facility said. The therapy has been successfully given to three patients and two more are likely to be administered the same soon. The team of doctors is encouraged with the results, Principal and Controller of SMS medical college Dr Sudhir Bhandari said.

Bhandari, who is heading the team which is performing COVID-19 plasma transfusion since last week at the hospital, said three successful therapies have been conducted and the results were "promising". "So far, we have conducted three successful COVID plasma therapies and all the three patients are showing improvement in their clinical state, oxygen saturation and D-dimer levels," he told PTI.

"This has given a ray of hope," he added. A D-dimer test is a blood test that can be used to help rule out the presence of a serious blood clot.

Bhandari said the convalescent plasma therapy is being conducted as per the protocol of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and with the permission of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The therapy aims at transfusing plasma (component of blood) containing antibodies donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient to the serious coronavirus patients harbouring an active infection.

The patients are given the dose of 200 ml of plasma on two consecutive days, he said. Elaborating on the therapy, Bhandari said the donors of plasma are the COVID-19 patients who have recovered after 21 to 28 days of their illness.

Repeat testing is done on recovered patients and when found negative, they are found to be suitable donors. Antibody detection rapid test is also done that shows wether protective antibodies have formed in the recovered patients, he said. "After that, their plasma is obtained for donation and infused into blood group of matched recipients, who are suffering from active corona infection," he said.

Bhandari said convalescent plasma or immune globulins has been used as an adjunct therapy to improve the survival rate of COVID-19 patients, whose condition continue to deteriorate despite treatment. He said several studies have shown a shorter hospital stay and lower mortality in patients who are treated with convalescent plasma. "One possible explanation for the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy is that the antibodies from convalescent plasma might suppress viremia (the presence of viruses in the blood) by mopping up the inciting viral antigens," he said.

Bhandari said standard treatment protocols are being followed in addition to standard medical supportive treatment while treating the COVID-19 patients. "We used Hydroxychloroquine and antiviral Lopinavir 400 mg and Ritonavir 100 mg for the first time in COVID positive patients which ignited thought process and many research trials for treatment of Covid-19 cases." Convalescent plasma has previously been used against viral illnesses such as rabies, hepatitis B, polio, measles, influenza and Ebola. It was also used in the outbreaks of MERS and SARS-1, where faster viral clearance following convalescent plasma therapy was observed, he said.

Bhandari said plasma therapy is a form of passive immunisation, unlike a vaccine, which produces active immunity..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

African swine fever kills over 13,000 pigs in Assam

The outbreak of African swine fever AFS has claimed more than 13,000 pigs in the last few days in parts of Assam, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of people involved in the animal husbandry in the state, an official said. The infection ...

Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University DU hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown. This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students...

UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future

Taking a different tack than most other nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the countrys coronavirus lockdown restrictions for three weeks or so when he speaks to the nation Sunday evening. Follow...

Lockdown: C'garh PwD missing from 2010 reunited with kin in MP

The lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak with its severe hardships for migrant labourers also became the scene of a speech and hearing impaired youngster from Chhattisgarh getting united with his father after a decade, thanks to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020