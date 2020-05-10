Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus patient recovers after plasma therapy in Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:29 IST
Coronavirus patient recovers after plasma therapy in Pakistan

For the time in Pakistan, a coronavirus patient has recovered following a successful convalescent plasma therapy at a hospital in Karachi, a senior health expert said on Sunday. Convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from the blood of a recovered coronavirus patient to treat those critically affected by the virus. A 53-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted at Liaquat Medical University in Karachi was given convalescent plasma therapy last week. The patient recovered after seven days, even before the usual two-week period, following the treatment, Dr Tahir Shamsi, head of the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD), told reporters.

"I can confirm that the first coronavirus patient, treated with passive immunisation of plasma therapy, has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital," he said, without revealing the identity of the person. Sindh, which is among the worst-hit provinces in Pakistan, has allowed the use of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as passive immunisation, the therapy is still in an experimental stage for coronavirus treatment, but is being used in many countries, including India, China and the US. Pakistan has reported 29,465 coronavirus cases and 637 fatalities. Punjab registered 11,093 cases, Sindh 10,771, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 4,509, Balochistan 1,935, Islamabad 641, Gilgit-Baltistan 430 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 86.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura nursing home staff quarantined after doctor couple tests positive for COVID-19

Over two dozen staff members of a private nursing home here have been quarantined after a doctor couple working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. The test reports came late in the evening on Sat...

42 cases registered, 498 people arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 42 cases were registered in Uttarakhand while 498 people were arrested on Saturday for violating the lockdown norms imposed to prevent coronavirus, said Media Cell, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand. Total 2,842 cases have been re...

T'gana seeks 50 per cent subsidy from Centre on yarn for handloom sector

The Telangana government has sought 50 per cent subsidy on yarn for the textile industry, from the Centre. Besides, it wanted the GST council to consider waiving the tax on handloom products for two years, in order to support the sector dur...

UP govt appoints senior IAS, IPS officials to monitor fight against virus in three districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS and IPS officers to monitor the fight against coronavirus in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, which are among the worst-hit districts in the state. The decision came after a spurt in infection c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020