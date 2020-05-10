Nashik's COVID-19 count reaches 671; death toll so far 28

The number of COVID-19 patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 671 on Sunday after the samples of eight people, who died earlier, and those of 37 others tested positive for the infection, health officials said. The virus has so far claimed the lives of 28 people, they said.

The district's virus hotspot continues to be Malegaon with 534 cases, they said. "The eight deaths took place earlier, but their reports returned positive for coronavirus today. With this, the death toll from the infection in Nashik district is 28," said an official.

"The number of positive patients in the district has gone up to 671. These include 534 from Malegaon, 39 from Nashik city and 79 from other parts of the district," he said. The number of people, who have recovered from the infection, has gone up to 63, officials said.