Health News Roundup: Canada posts one of its smallest daily increases in COVID deaths; Italy's daily COVID death toll and new cases fall and more

Canada posts one of its smallest daily increases in coronavirus deaths

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by 2.2% to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the outbreak started, official public health agency data showed. "We have come a long way in a short time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and our efforts have undoubtedly prevented wider spread of the virus across the country," chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 165 on Sunday, against 194 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said as the daily tally of new cases fell to 802 from 1,083 on Saturday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 30,560 the agency said, the third-highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

More than 90% of Tokyo hospital beds for COVID-19 patients filled: government

More than 90 percent of hospital beds secured for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo have already been occupied, the Japanese Health Ministry said on Sunday, underscoring the pressing need to curb the further spread of the new coronavirus. The ministry said 1,832 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the capital as of April 28, or 91.6 percent of the 2,000 beds made available for such patients.

Three key U.S. coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Three senior officials guiding the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease, their agencies, and spokesmen said. Anthony Fauci, a high-profile member of the White House coronavirus response team, is considered to be at relatively low risk based on the degree of his exposure, according to a representative for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

New York enacts new coronavirus protections for nursing home residents

New York state announced new protections on Sunday for residents of nursing homes, which have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country. All nursing home staff must be tested twice a week for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and hospitals may not discharge any COVID-19 patient to a nursing home until the patient tests negative, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. If a nursing home cannot provide proper care, the patient must be transferred to the state, which he said has ample available hospital beds.

UK's coronavirus death toll rises 269 to 31,855: government

Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 269 to 31,855, according to figures announced on Sunday by the Department of Health. The figures, collated by government agency Public Health England and equivalents in Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, comprise deaths in all settings following positive coronavirus tests and cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Saturday.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than 4.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 277,092 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1517 GMT on Sunday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS France says total death toll from coronavirus rises by 70 to 26,380

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 70 to 26,380 on Sunday, the health ministry said, a smaller increase than the previous day as France prepared to emerge from lockdown on Monday. The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 36 to 2,776, down from a peak of 7,148 seen on April 8.

Moscow reports 18% more deaths in April than same month last year

The total number of deaths registered in Moscow rose sharply in April compared with the same month last year and was also significantly higher than the number officially confirmed as having been caused by the new coronavirus, official data showed. This raises the possibility that the official death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, seriously understates the spread of the virus in the Russian capital.

No end to UK lockdown but some measures will be eased, says PM Johnson

There will be no immediate end to the coronavirus lockdown in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, setting out plans to begin gradually easing some of the measures which have shut down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks. "This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week," Johnson said in a televised address. "Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures."