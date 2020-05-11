Left Menu
French Health Minister warns lockdown easing could be reversed

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:01 IST
France could reverse the relaxation of its nationwide lockdown if there was a resurgence of the new coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Olivier Veran warned on Monday. "If the virus were to resume its wild race, we would again take lockdown measures," Veran told BFM television.

France, with the world's fifth-highest death toll, has enforced an eight-week lockdown since March 17 to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It is gradually lifting those restrictions from Monday. Commenting on the recent discovery of new clusters of infection in the country, Veran said: "I am not surprised. It shows we are going to have to live with the virus. The more vigilant we are collective, the fewer clusters we will have."

