BA-owner will review resumption of flying if British quarantine introduced

BA-owner will review resumption of flying if British quarantine introducedReuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:48 IST
British Airways owner IAG will have to review its plans to resume flying in July if Britain introduces quarantine measures for international arrivals, its chief executive said on Monday.
"The announcements yesterday of a 14-day period for coming into the UK, it's definitely going to make it worse," Willie Walsh told a parliamentary select committee.
"We had been planning to resume on a pretty significant basis of flying in July. I think we would have to review that based on what the prime minister said yesterday."
