Madagascar sends coronavirus cure, 'COVID Organics' to Nigeria

Madagascar's breakthrough on coronavirus, 'COVID Organics' is expected to land in Nigeria soon. The drug is for the prevention and cure of the disease, according to a news report by Daily Post.

The consignment coming to Nigeria has been dispatched to Equatorial Guinea from where it will be shipped to Abuja.

According to reports, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 was preparing to receive the solution in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), other bodies and experts have advised that 'COVID Organics' undergo further analysis.

#MadagascarCure pic.twitter.com/gN9JxXOHDe — Nigeria Facts Today (@NaijaFactsToday) May 11, 2020

Nigeria and other countries are awaiting the decision of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on the Madagascar drug.

Earlier, the president of Tanzania had planned to import the herbal tonic by sending a plane to Madagascar where this drink was launched recently. It is made from the artemisia plant, which is reportedly a source ingredient used to develop medication for malaria treatment.

In response to the launch of Covid Organics, WHO reportedly said that global organization does not advise "self-medication with any medicines... as a prevention or cure for Covid-19."

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has tweeted about the medicine and assured the public that Covid Organics will be provided free-of-cost to vulnerable and all profits earned will be donated for the purpose of scientific research to Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (MIAR).

L'envoyé spécial du Président de la Guinée équatoriale, le Vice-ministre de la santé @MitohaOndo est arrivé sur le sol Malagasy pour récupérer le Tambavy CovidOrganics / préventif et curatif . #Madagascar est là pour venir en aide à tous les pays amis contre le #COVID19. 🇲🇬 🇬🇶 pic.twitter.com/VzaQ8DqcEF — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) April 30, 2020

Apart from Nigeria, Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville, and Guinea-Bissau in Africa are importing a herbal tonic from Madagascar which is being dubbed as the cure to coronavirus.