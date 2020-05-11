Left Menu
Madagascar sends coronavirus cure, 'COVID Organics' to Nigeria

11-05-2020
Madagascar's breakthrough on coronavirus, 'COVID Organics' is expected to land in Nigeria soon. The drug is for the prevention and cure of the disease, according to a news report by Daily Post.

The consignment coming to Nigeria has been dispatched to Equatorial Guinea from where it will be shipped to Abuja.

According to reports, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 was preparing to receive the solution in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), other bodies and experts have advised that 'COVID Organics' undergo further analysis.

Nigeria and other countries are awaiting the decision of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on the Madagascar drug.

Earlier, the president of Tanzania had planned to import the herbal tonic by sending a plane to Madagascar where this drink was launched recently. It is made from the artemisia plant, which is reportedly a source ingredient used to develop medication for malaria treatment.

In response to the launch of Covid Organics, WHO reportedly said that global organization does not advise "self-medication with any medicines... as a prevention or cure for Covid-19."

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has tweeted about the medicine and assured the public that Covid Organics will be provided free-of-cost to vulnerable and all profits earned will be donated for the purpose of scientific research to Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (MIAR).

Apart from Nigeria, Tanzania, Congo-Brazzaville, and Guinea-Bissau in Africa are importing a herbal tonic from Madagascar which is being dubbed as the cure to coronavirus.

