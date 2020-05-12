Left Menu
Mexico coronavirus cases rise by 1,305 to 36,327 - health ministry

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-05-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 05:50 IST
Mexico coronavirus cases rise by 1,305 to 36,327 - health ministry

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,305 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, along with 108 additional deaths.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 36,327 and 3,573 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

The daily death toll has been falling since Thursday, when Mexico reported its highest one-day total since the start of the crisis, with 257 fatalities.

