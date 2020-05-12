Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bolsonaro allows Brazilians to go to the gym as coronavirus cases surge

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 06:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Bolsonaro allows Brazilians to go to the gym as coronavirus cases surge

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday declared gyms and hair salons as essential services that can stay open through the new coronavirus outbreak, easing measures to control the disease despite new cases and deaths surging in the country.

Brazil has now registered a total of 168,331 confirmed cases of the virus and is closing in on the number of cases recorded in Germany and France, where the outbreak has been slowing. To date, Brazil has confirmed 11,519 deaths due to the disease. The president has argued that state and municipal governments have gone overboard in social isolation measures to restrict the disease's spread and that it is overly damaging to the economy.

"The question of life has to be taken in parallel with jobs," Bolsonaro told reporters outside his official residence. "Without the economy there is no life, there are no doctors, there are no hospital supplies." Bolsonaro's latest decree allowing more establishments to stay open comes as Brazil registered 5,632 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 396 deaths from the disease, according to the Health Ministry.

After initially decreeing that establishments such as pharmacies and grocery stores were essential, Bolsonaro later expanded that list to include lotteries and churches. This third decree expands the list of essential business further, also extending it to industrial production and civil construction, with Bolsonaro promising even more easing to come.

Health Minister Nelson Teich told a briefing on Monday that the ministry had not been consulted about Bolsonaro's decision to allow gyms and beauty salons to reopen. The ministry also said in a statement that it had issued guidelines to state and municipal authorities on the range of social distancing standards, from strict to loose, saying the ultimate decisions rests with local governments.

"It is local health authorities' responsibility to adopt or loosen non-pharmalogical measures," it said. Global automaker Fiat Chrysler on Monday said it was gradually restarting production at three factories in Brazil, with more than half of its roughly 10,000 employees in the country already returning to work.

The plants had been halted for 48 days, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. The first task was to train employees on new health precautions, it said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Prescott makes jump in latest MVP odds

With the NFL draft complete and the 2020 regular-schedule released to the public, it looks as if the oddsmakers have declared the Dallas Cowboys one of the big winners of the offseason. Particularly quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott, headi...

Afghan airlines at risk of collapse, taking women's jobs with them

Shagufa Haidari, 23, a flight attendant for Afghanistans Kam Air, used to fly six days a week around the country and abroad, to Istanbul, Islamabad and Delhi. Then the novel coronavirus hit. Now she barely flies, most of her colleagues have...

Justice's Stratus retires from OWL, hints at Valorant move

The Washington Justice lost another player Sunday when Ethan Stratus Yankel announced his retirement from the Overwatch League while hinting at a move to Valorant. The move came two days after the Justices other DPS player, Corey Corey Nigr...

Fiat Chrysler restarts Brazil production after coronavirus shutdown

Automaker Fiat Chrysler SA on Monday said it was gradually restarting operations at its three factories in Brazil, where operations had been halted for 48 days due to the new coronavirus outbreak. The Italian-American auto firm said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020